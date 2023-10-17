Germany Strengthens Border Controls to Prevent Illegal Entry Into Schengen Territory

Headline: Germany Implements Border Controls to Address Influx of Illegal Immigration

Introduction:

In recent months, an increasing number of Cubans and citizens of various nationalities have been attempting to enter Europe or the Schengen territory through Germany. However, the German government has taken measures to address this issue and halt the influx of illegal immigration.

Content:

Since July 2023, Cuban citizens have been required to obtain an airport transit visa before making a stopover in Germany. This new requirement aims to curtail the entry of illegal Cubans passing through German airports en route to third countries outside the Schengen area. As a result, authorities have witnessed a decline in the number of illegal entries through airports, such as Frankfurt terminal.

However, German airports are not the only pathway for illegal immigration. To address the ongoing issue, German authorities have recently strengthened border controls at fixed crossing points along the borders with the Czech Republic, Poland, and Switzerland. These measures aim to tackle the surge of unauthorized entries not only from Cubans but also from individuals of various nationalities.

Germany’s Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, sent a letter to the European Commission, notifying the implementation of temporary and permanent border controls with the aforementioned countries. Additionally, existing border controls with Austria will be extended for six more months to tackle the current migratory wave effectively.

The immigration situation and border challenges have prompted discussions among Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary. Germany reported dealing with nearly 100,000 illegal entries from January to October of this year, highlighting the urgent need to address this issue.

To bolster border security, German police will conduct thorough inspections of vehicles, with a particular focus on vans and trucks, to ensure compliance with immigration laws and identify any irregularities or illegal individuals within German territory.

Conclusion:

With the implementation of stricter border controls, Germany aims to put a halt to the increasing influx of illegal immigration from various countries, including Cuba. These measures are expected to bolster security and effectively address the challenges posed by unauthorized entries.

