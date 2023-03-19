German Justice Minister Marco Bushman has said he will execute an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot on German soil.

Izvor: YouTube/CBSNews/Printscreen

“I expect that the International Criminal Court in The Hague will quickly turn to Interpol as well as to the contracting states and ask them to implement that order,” Bushman told the “Bild am Sonntag” newspaper.

Bushman explained that Germany would then be obliged to deprive Putin of his freedom if he enters German territory and hand him over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

Yesterday, during a visit to Japan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the ICC warrant against Putin, saying that no one is above the law.

On Friday, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and his children’s rights representative.

“Today, 17 March 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against two individuals in connection with the situation in Ukraine, Mr. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Ms. Maria Alekseevna Lvova-Belova,” the ICC said.

The ICC accuses Putin of being responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of the population (children) and illegal transfer of the population (children) from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

The court said there are reasonable grounds to believe that Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the above crimes.

(Anatolia)