Gerry Christmas in Scotti is the album for this Christmas

Gerry Scotti has reached new meme heights. We have to be honest… Initially we thought that the reel on Instagram where we heard Gerry Scotti’s voice mixed in Christmas carols from artificial intelligence it was yet another meme about the presenter. Then we saw Gerry himself advertise this album everywhere and so if we first flew low, after the confirmation we reached hyperspace. Gerry Scotti confirms himself as the best living Italian meme, in spite of all the TikTok phenomena around there are videos that portray him, always with the help of AI let it be clear, in scenes from films, video games, series and anything that exists in the imaginary universe. Let’s say that this disk is just the tip of a star that is placed on the Christmas tree. The comet star that shone on the cradle of Jesus and showed the way for the Three Wise Men to reach it. In short, if you hadn’t understood, we love this thing.

However, we also want to admit what worries us. The improvement of the use of an AI that has made Gerry Scotti a singer of Christmas songs worries us a little and if before we limited ourselves only to listening to the artists’ screams about the dangers of this instrument, the application really makes us open our minds. eyes on the matter. Ok, here we’re still talking about memes, fun and irony, the same way Scotti himself took it, but the fact that he became a singer (even if he didn’t need AI given his past – search “smile” fools) without being directly involved except in the advertising aspect is quite worrying.

Once this is removed, the album is purchasable on Amazon at a cost of €16.11 full price and in CD format, in digital mp3 format for €8.99 or free in Amazon’s music unlimited package. An excellent gift for those who arrived a few days before Christmas without finding their way. The ideal gift for that friend who loves memes, especially those starring Gerry Scotti. Ah you want to know with which songs the presenter’s voice will delight us Gerry Christmas and without further ado here is the tracklist:

Intro Gerry Christmas

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU

JINGLE BELLS

LAST CHRISTMAS

HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

JINGLE BELLS ROCK

SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

FELIZ NAVIDAD

DO THEY KNOW IT’S CHRISTMAS

BLUE CHRISTMAS

DRIVING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

Obviously all the most famous songs that can come to mind you will find dubbed by Gerry Scotti who, if you listened for a moment in the video below, you probably won’t even notice any difference with the original and this is just a plus point.

