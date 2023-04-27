Gershon Jabusele savagely attacked Dante Exum | Sport

What does this look like? This is not sport, this is violence!

Izvor: Tweet/Leonardo Torres/Screenshot

French basketball player Gershon Jabusele is in to the general brawl between Real Madrid and Partizan basketball players acted most scandalously, catching Dante Exum from behind and throwing him with a wrestling move! During that time, Kevin Panter and Džanan Musa exchanged blows, Gabriel Dek also hit, Matijas Lesor threw Musa to the floor, but all that, although completely unacceptable, cannot even come close to the violence shown by Jabusele.

With the obvious intention of hurting Exum, which he seems to have succeeded in, the Frenchman approached Exum, picked him up, and it was obvious that he had not only crushed him, but also hurt him. The Australian left the court on the shoulders of his teammates and could not rely on his ankle.

At the end of Partizan’s perfect Euroleague season, in which from start to finish the team grew and grew so much that it overwhelmed Real, the savagery of the basketball players of the “royal club” cast a shadow on the magnificent victory of the black and whites in the capital of Spain, and perhaps threatened the performance of Exum in the matches of the following Sundays, even in the Final Four, from which Partizan is now separated by only one victory against a team that does not know how to oppose it. Except for beatings!