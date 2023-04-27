Home » Gershon Jabusele savagely attacked Dante Exum | Sport
World

Gershon Jabusele savagely attacked Dante Exum | Sport

by admin
Gershon Jabusele savagely attacked Dante Exum | Sport

What does this look like? This is not sport, this is violence!

Izvor: Tweet/Leonardo Torres/Screenshot

French basketball player Gershon Jabusele is in to the general brawl between Real Madrid and Partizan basketball players acted most scandalously, catching Dante Exum from behind and throwing him with a wrestling move! During that time, Kevin Panter and Džanan Musa exchanged blows, Gabriel Dek also hit, Matijas Lesor threw Musa to the floor, but all that, although completely unacceptable, cannot even come close to the violence shown by Jabusele.

With the obvious intention of hurting Exum, which he seems to have succeeded in, the Frenchman approached Exum, picked him up, and it was obvious that he had not only crushed him, but also hurt him. The Australian left the court on the shoulders of his teammates and could not rely on his ankle.

At the end of Partizan’s perfect Euroleague season, in which from start to finish the team grew and grew so much that it overwhelmed Real, the savagery of the basketball players of the “royal club” cast a shadow on the magnificent victory of the black and whites in the capital of Spain, and perhaps threatened the performance of Exum in the matches of the following Sundays, even in the Final Four, from which Partizan is now separated by only one victory against a team that does not know how to oppose it. Except for beatings!

You may also like

Italians demand an investigation into the price of...

There was no negotiation, the end of a...

the Democratic Party fears more abandonments

We must save the Haitian education system ~...

Euroleague announcement about the fight at Real Partizan...

Paris beat Real in the fight in Madrid....

Fiorentina-Cremonese result 0-0, Viola in the final of...

eliminated, the injury and what happened

U.S. House of Representatives passes debt ceiling bill,...

The Sisters Of Mercy announce a date in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy