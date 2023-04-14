by gds.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Gery Tortorici has passed away at the age of 45. A warrior in life, a tireless man who has always made himself loved for his fairness and his professionalism, an esteemed lawyer and politician, manager in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, politicians and jurists in mourning: Gery Tortorici passed away at the age of 45. He appeared 7 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.