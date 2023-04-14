Home World Gery Tortorici has passed away at the age of 45
Gery Tortorici has passed away at the age of 45

Gery Tortorici has passed away at the age of 45. A warrior in life, a tireless man who has always made himself loved for his fairness and his professionalism, an esteemed lawyer and politician, manager in…

