"Giacometti A." is the last preview of the new Pableau Ep

"Giacometti A." is the last preview of the new Pableau Ep

It’s hard for me to look at you when you’re alone” a sincere declaration, like forgiveness, like looking into the eyes. Pableau is one of the most revealing artists of the new scene in the South. If in his previous single child adult revolted against the maturity imposed energetically and by the hand of laespadayelclavel (aka Arthur Gonzalez) en Giacometti A. this last Pableau single alludes to the power of the gaze is a central theme. What humanizes us are the eyes, as well as the hands and tenderness. The eyes are powerful because when we are ashamed of something or someone, we are not able to look at their face, because that implies direct contact. That look that asks for forgiveness as a romantic gesture, as a sacrifice that only love is capable of making.

The video clip that we premiered in MondoSonoro has been made and directed by Alexander Sanchez (@aljnscu). A constant exchange of glances in search of that redemption, in search of that moment in which the eyes say it all. Inside video!

