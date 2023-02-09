Home World Zaniolo in the Uefa list, the background on his last minute inclusion
Zaniolo in the Uefa list, the background on his last minute inclusion

Zaniolo in the Uefa list, the background on his last minute inclusion

Clare Zucchelli Thursday 9 February 2023, 4.39 pm

In recent days, many have wondered why Roma had included Nicolò Zaniolo in the Uefa listin the odor of transfer to the Galatasarayleaving out a new arrival like Ola Solbakken. The choice of the club has a very specific reason and it is the reason why, at the last minute, in Trigoria they decided to sign the number 22 who had by now broken up with the club and his teammates and couldn’t wait to leave.

Zaniolo in the UEFA list, the background

Roma have included him because next year, in September, when the new list will be presented, a player of the same asset value can be put in his place by Nicholas. A value given by the fixed part of the transfer to Galatasaray plus the bonuses accrued up to that moment. Considering that the Turkish club paid 16.5 million for Zaniolo and that half of the 13 bonuses are within easy reachRoma at the end of the summer could list, without having problems with the financial FairPlay, a player worth – at least – 20 million of Euro. Pure oxygen.

