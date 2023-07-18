Home » gianfranco climbs in the fighter | Sport
Gianfranco Peña strengthened the red-blue camp.

Izvor: Twitter/Pipe Sierra

Colombian striker Gianfranco Peña (23) is a new player of Borac Football Club!

As Colombian journalist Pipa Sijera wrote on Twitter, Peña has been staying in Banja Luka since the weekend, when medical examinations were scheduled, and on Tuesday he signed a contract with the red and blue team.

Peña was born in July 2000 in Jamundi, and in his career so far he has played in his native country for Valedupar, America de Cali and Atletico Nacional.

In the second division level, in the Valedupar jersey, he scored 14 goals in 39 appearances, while as a member of America and Athletics, he scored one goal in 22 appearances in the Colombian elite.

That’s how Peña became the third Colombian to join the red-blue camp this summer.

Before him, Jose Ricardo Cortes and Sebastian Herrera Cardona joined the club (he also has Macedonian citizenship, so he will not be considered a foreigner).

Apart from them, the new players of Borca became i Milan Makarić, Slobodan Đekić, Roslan Barski, Ranko Jokić, Nemanja Mihajlović, Maks Juraj Ćelić, Vasilije Terzić, Damir Hrelja, Zoran Kvržić and Stefan Fićović.

