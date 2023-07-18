Home » Daryl Morey: We will only give up James Harden under certain conditions
Daryl Morey: We will only give up James Harden under certain conditions

Philadelphia 76ers’ #1 Front Office Daryl Morey revisits James Harden’s trade request during a chat with 97.5 FM.

“If James were to change his mind, for sure we would all be thrilled. But at the moment he prefers the transfer and we are trying to respect his request. But we will deprive ourselves of him only under certain conditions. If we don’t get a great player or assets to turn into a great player, there will be no deal….

Our priority is to make sure Joel Embiid, one of the best players in the world, has a valuable sidekick.”

