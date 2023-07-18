To an indigenous prison that attacked his sentimental partner with a machete in Arauca – news

In order to improve safety conditions in agricultural production, and in compliance with the requirements established in current regulations, the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), delivered 15 certificates in good agricultural practices (BPA), to producers Arauquita cocoa trees, in Arauca.

The certification in good agricultural practices is part of a quality assurance system that improves the competitiveness of production, since the product can be differentiated and positioned in national and international markets due to its quality and attributes in the production processes.

Cocoa is one of the productive chains prioritized as a crop of economic importance for the department.

In the month of June, certifications were delivered to fifteen (15) cocoa farms, for a total of sixty-six (66) farms with an active certificate in 2023, in the municipalities of Arauca, Fortul, Tame, Sarvena and Arauquita, impacting the competitiveness of the agricultural sector of Arauca, with properties that guarantee primary production with safety and quality.

The ICA has been carrying out, in an articulated manner with Fedecacao, for several years successful articulation activities, for the certification of cocoa-growing farms in GAP. This joint work between institutions is essential to carry out the process of technical support that sensitizes producers to improve their agricultural practices in the components of environmental, economic and social sustainability in each of the farms.

Source: Colombian Agricultural Institute – ICA

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

