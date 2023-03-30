Home World Gianni Minà’s funeral home: a Toro shirt placed on the coffin
Gianni Minà's funeral home: a Toro shirt placed on the coffin

Gianni Minà's funeral home: a Toro shirt placed on the coffin

A representative of Torino FC brought the garnet-colored homage. Caselli: “We were united by grenade support, he was a fan like me”

The funeral home of Gianni Minà, the journalist born in Turin in 1938, opened this morning at 10.00 in the hall of the protomoteca in Campidoglio.of proven grenade faith, he passed away on Monday evening at the age of 84 in Rome at the Villa del Rosario clinic after a brief heart illness. The mayor of the capital, Roberto Gualtieri, was the first to pay homage, warmly greeting his wife Loredana Macchietti and her daughters. The funeral home will remain open until 7 pm today, while the funeral will take place privately as requested by the family. A Toro shirt dedicated to Gianni Minà and an olive branch were placed on the journalist’s coffin. The grenade shirt is a gesture that certainly would have pleased Minà, the gesture was made by a representative of Torino FC. In the funeral home set up in the Campidoglio, a few flowers, including a wreath from the Italy-Cuba national association. Many things united us but the most important, even if it will seem the most frivolous, was the common support for a glorious grenade team. He was like me suffered”said Gian Carlo Caselli, present at the funeral home.

March 29, 2023 (change March 29, 2023 | 18:11)

