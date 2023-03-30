Home Sports Lele Molin: We have seven crucial matches ahead of us in the Serie A regular season
Lele Molin: We have seven crucial matches ahead of us in the Serie A regular season

Lele Molin: We have seven crucial matches ahead of us in the Serie A regular season

The words of coach Lele Molin: «I tried to convey to the team the message of playing this match seriously, raising the level of what we can do on the pitch: for many this was a meaningless match, but not for me and for the team. I think we managed to do what we had to do, and this is even more important than the result. Seven crucial matches await us in the Serie A regular season and we must approach them in the best possible way: I had no doubts but this match confirms it once again, this team is made up of people who listen, who are responsible and involved in everything we are doing”.

