The words of coach Lele Molin: «I tried to convey to the team the message of playing this match seriously, raising the level of what we can do on the pitch: for many this was a meaningless match, but not for me and for the team. I think we managed to do what we had to do, and this is even more important than the result. Seven crucial matches await us in the Serie A regular season and we must approach them in the best possible way: I had no doubts but this match confirms it once again, this team is made up of people who listen, who are responsible and involved in everything we are doing”.