In Yopal, all the requirements, requests, complaints and contributions for a continuous improvement of the provision of the PAE school food service were heard one by one, said the departmental education secretary Elizabeth Ojeda.

Among the complaints, one of the program’s overseers, Erasmo Vargas, stated that in his visits to different institutions, he found that the juice was being made with non-potable water, the non-timely payment to the manipulative ladies and coordinators, the failure to deliver three days egg in the ration and no meat, among others.

Piedad García, representative of the Alimentando Sueños Consortium, responded that at no time have they been in debt, that they take 20 days to make each payment but that payments are being made in a timely manner, regarding water, he stated that they supply personal bags of water to encourage its consumption in students, but they do not have a contractual obligation to bring drinking water for juices and the handlers are trained on this subject.

Control entities such as the Provincial Comptroller, a delegate from the national Attorney’s Office and a delegate from the regional Attorney’s Office were also present, who called for paying attention to any complaint and having timely responses so as not to harm the normal development of children. girls and young beneficiaries.

