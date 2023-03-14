SATURDAY 1 AND SUNDAY 2 JULY 2023 @ GIFFONI MULTIMEDIA VALLEY

“GIFFONI GOOD GAMES”: A GREAT EVENT IN THE SOUTHERN DEDICATED TO THE GAMING CULTURE

Two days between innovation and entertainment with a program full of special guests, industry talks and workshops, tournaments with the nation’s best pro-players and the presence of famous cosplayers.

Giffoni Good Gamesconceived and created by Giffoni Innovation Hubis the event dedicated to the universe of video games and ofe-sportsso broad that it also encompasses new technologies, startup e cinema. Saturday 1 e Sunday 2nd July will inaugurate its first edition at Giffoni Valle Piana (SA) in the structures of the Giffoni Multimedia Valley, the great creative pole of Southern Italy. The event will be sponsored by the Municipality of Giffoni Valle Piana led by the mayor Antonio Giuliano.

The mission of the entire Giffoni ecosystem is to focus on new generationsintercepting and anticipating the latest trends to translate them into concrete actions to support the youngest and their future. Giffoni Good Games is proof of this: Gen Z e Millennial they will immerse themselves completely in a parallel world dedicated to new trends, including virtual reality, giving life to an event that will involve the entire Campania town.

Good Games, which sees the participation of the company Fandango Club Creators as an advisor, it was created to offer players and the curious a real place in which to meet, socialize, challenge and compare notes, celebrating the strength and quality of gaming and good play, helping enthusiasts, creatives and companies to demonstrate how much videogames and interactive culture are an industry of crucial.

THE FIRST CONTENT, FROM THE TOURNAMENT BETWEEN UNIVERSITIES TO THE CREATOR DISTRICT

The spotlight will be on Gaming Area and onE-sports Stage. Lots of them free to play gaming stations to go in search of your favorite video game among a myriad of available titles: from the most acclaimed to the great previews that are about to be launched on the market. But it wouldn’t be a game if there weren’t a challenge: those who wish can put themselves to the test and compete with friends by participating in one of the esports tournaments scheduled or playing shoulder to shoulder with i top player present, to understand the secrets of the professional gamer trade. And it will be possible to do it within movie theaters Equipped with state-of-the-art audio/video systems which will turn into arena e-sport, the scene of numerous and exciting challenges between Italy’s most loved and best-performing pro-players. Also on the calendar are the finals of the competitions most followed by Italian fans, thanks to the presence of the best tournament organizer on the square and of the team leaders of the national and international e-sport scene.

One of the most awaited moments will be the final of theUniversity Masterthe first video game tournament between Italian universities organized by 2WATCH, media-tech company partner of the event that has been operating in the e-sport and gaming sector for years, which will also be the main reference for all projects related to entertainment and the metaverse. Plenty of space forIndie Dev, an area dedicated to independent Italian development studios, designed to enhance and give visibility to emerging and promising realities with an exclusive selection of video games to try and discover in absolute preview. The multigaming company also joins the partners GL17CHborn from the ambition of the footballer Ciro Immobile, with events and activities to put real and virtual sport in synergy and carry the flag of sporting culture high.

One of the major attractions will undoubtedly be the Creator District, the acclaimed format that brings together the biggest creators around and their huge communities, putting them in direct contact and thus transforming the virtual into reality, with events, shows and meet & greets. Among the most awaited guests, some of the influencers undisputed protagonists of the Italian scene: Dario Mocciaa leading national creator and national pop culture expert, Roberta “Ckibe” Sorge, illustrator and streamer with dozens of collaborations with top brands, Andrea “Shamzy“ by Raimo, who with his humour made in Tuscany conquered TikTok, the master of collectables David Masellathe chef and gamer Alessandro “Nanni“ Pieri and Matthias”PollyNegri with his Poly Quiz Show.

A program that will continue to be enriched in the coming weeks and which among the special guests will see big names such as Antonella Arpa AKA He diedtelevision face and most followed cosplayer in Europe in the social field, Alessia Giorgi, alias ShontasGone of the leading Italian gamers engaged in the fight against cyberbullying, and Alessandra Neri, better known as Kaaata great lover of gaming and music, present thanks to the collaboration with the Digital Agency eHappen, to which are added the inevitable Sio, Nick e Lorothe creators of the Power Pizza Podcast are movies, video games, books and tv series with ratings in pizza slices.

PARADES AND CONTEST OF THE BEST ITALIAN COSPLAYERS

Naturally, the world is an integral part of the Giffoni Good Games experience Cosplayfrom professionals to neophytes linked to the imaginary worlds of videogames and modern mythology, which, thanks to the support of Cosmeet, the startup of cosplay events born from the Giffoni for Kids acceleration program, will be involved in parades and contests throughout the festival to reward the best outfits and performances. And for performers who have small problems with their costumes, the SOS Cosplay service will be active, with a team dedicated to small repairs.

It will also be possible to take part in Speed Gamingthe format for socializing through gaming created by M8another Giffoni for Kids startup and the first Italian matchmaking startup for gamers, in which unknown participants will have to form teams of two to participate live in activities and contests.

Giffoni Good Games it will therefore be a unique opportunity to enrich knowledge and skills. Thanks to’Academy Spacein fact, anyone will be able to participate in unmissable workshop, panel e thematic talks dedicated to the videogame world at 360°, with the aim of training the youngest and transforming them from simple enthusiasts to potential professionals in the sector. You won’t miss aexhibition area dedicated to fiction and gadgets related to iconic video games.