Gino Iorgulescu, urgently hospitalized

Gino Iorgulescu, urgently hospitalized

Gino Iorgulescu, the president of the Professional Football League (LPF), was urgently hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. Iorgulescu senior, 67 years old, blamed several illnesses that culminated in another heart attack.

“Now I feel good, ok. I already have one stent and it looks like I’ll have to get a second one. Let’s see how it evolves after treatment. The doctors told me that I got it because of stress and other health problems I have. I don’t know if it was really a heart attack, but I didn’t feel well at all. Or maybe they didn’t want to tell me more. But they told me that they have to keep me under permanent control”, Gino Iorgulescu told the journalists from cancan.ro.

Photo source: video capture

