“Sampdoria in the crosshairs of the Qatari fund owner of PSG, advanced negotiation with Massimo Ferrero”: the revelation of L’Equipe

The bottom Qatar Sports Investmentsowner of the Paris Saint Germain is in advanced negotiation with Massimo Ferrero for the acquisition of one minority share from the Sampdoria. The sensational revelation was made by the authoritative French sports newspaper The team. The initiative is the result, explains the newspaper, of the will of QSI to accelerate its participation in the capital or in the acquisition of other clubs.

The purchase, according to L’Equipe, would take place in participation with Aser Ventures Of Andrea Radrizzaniowner of the Leeds Unitedwhich would take the share of majority of Sampdoria. On the Genoese company there would also be another consortium, but The team argues that QSI-Aser Ventures are favourites. The Genoese club would not be the only football club targeted by the fund, which would like to expand its galaxy of “subsidiaries” by the end of the year. Among the interests there are Malaga, Santos it’s a belgian club.

Radrizzani, 48, is an Italian entrepreneur, born in Milano. It has recently sold Eleven Sports a Daznwhere he sits on the board of directors. Throughout his career he has always dealt with tv rights of sport, starting his career in the Media Partners Of Marco Bogarellithen ended up inside Infront. His career then continued with Riccardo Silva in the MP Silva which marketed sports rights and had partnership also with NBA and Formula 1.

He had bought Leeds in 2017 when the team played in Championship, the English B-series. Now the attempt with Sampdoria, demoted in cadetteria and in financial conditions very difficult after the Ferrero management. The club – as rebuilt from Ilfattoquotidiano.it in February – has messed up accounts with debts with banks and relationships with “related parties”.

