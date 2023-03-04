Dolomiti Fantasy, the theme songs of the cartoons return to Trichiana with live music by Giorgio Vanni

Just three months after the start of the fourth edition, the organizers of the Borgo Valbelluna fantasy event unveil the name of the first main guest, together with a new poster created by the young local artist, Paola Andreatta.

After the success of the last edition, the fantasy, nerd and pop event in the province of Belluno is ready to return in June and it does so by announcing the first super-guest: on the stage of Dolomiti Fantasy on the evening of Saturday 3 June the unmistakable voice of the cartoon theme songs, Giorgio Vanni.

Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Detective Conan, One Piece: these are just some of the many cartoon theme songs that have been signed by “Captain” Giorgio Vanni and “Admiral” Max Longhi since the 1990s. Hundreds of cartoon acronyms were born from this artistic partnership, some of which for entire generations are real hits, brought to fame by Cristina D’Avena and Vanni himself.

Hits that will be the protagonists of the evening of Saturday 3 June within the Dolomiti Fantasy program: “We can’t wait to welcome the king of cartoon acronyms, Giorgio Vanni, on stage at our event. We are certain that it will be an unforgettable evening for all those who, like us, grew up with the cartoons of what was once the so-called ‘kids’ TV’” announces Castle of Fantasy, an association that in 2017 gave birth to the event together with the Pro Loco Trichiana, the then Municipality of Trichiana and the cultural association Red Phoenix.

But that’s not the only novelty: Dolomiti Fantasy also unveils its new graphic design created by the young local artist Paola Andreatta, an illustrator who creates works for board games, role-playing games, illustrated books and much more. In the new Dolomiti Fantasy poster, a mighty dragon, the protagonist par excellence of fantasy stories, stands out against a landscape that recalls the marvelous Belluno Dolomites. The logo remains identical, which was created for the first edition by the artist Dalia Schintu.

“Continuing with the aim of enhancing young artists, which began last year with the creation of an Art District within the exhibition areas, we also wanted our manifesto to be an opportunity to enhance young artists” tell from Castle of Fantasy. “We came across the fabulous fantasy-themed works of Paola Andreatta and we immediately thought that her style was right for us. We are really excited to be able to promote an artist from the area, who was born and lives a few kilometers from here and trained in one of the main comic strip schools in the Veneto region”.

To stay updated on all the news regarding the next edition of Dolomiti Fantasy, you can visit the website dolomitifantasy.com and follow the official event pages on Facebook and Instagram.