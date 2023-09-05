GIRL NEXT – Mondo Japan

An adrenaline-pumping, visionary and highly successful film arrives in Italy in the United States: Girl Nextdirected by Larry Wade Carrell and produced by the Italian Loris Curci. Based on true events, the screenplay is signed by Zeph E Danielauthor of two great cult horror cinematography of the nineties: Society – The Horror e Re-Animator 2both directed by Brian Yuzna.

Lorian West is a girl who is kidnapped by a strange group of human traffickers who use drugs and mental manipulation to turn women into sex slaves called Sofia dolls. Trapped in a nightmare, Lorian fights to resist the programming and looks for a way to escape her fate…to avoid becoming the Next.

A film produced by Crazed House and distributed exclusively for Italy by Weird Entertainment.

DATA SHEET

Title: Girl Next

Production: USA 2021

Regia: Larry Wade Carrell

Screenplay: Zeph. E. Daniel

Con: Marcus Jean Pirae, Lacey Cofran, Paula Mercenaro Solinger

Genre: Horror

Prezzo: 12,99 €

EAN: 8056351625937

