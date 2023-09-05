Home » GIRL NEXT – Mondo Japan
World

GIRL NEXT – Mondo Japan

by admin
GIRL NEXT – Mondo Japan

An adrenaline-pumping, visionary and highly successful film arrives in Italy in the United States: Girl Nextdirected by Larry Wade Carrell and produced by the Italian Loris Curci. Based on true events, the screenplay is signed by Zeph E Danielauthor of two great cult horror cinematography of the nineties: Society – The Horror e Re-Animator 2both directed by Brian Yuzna.

Lorian West is a girl who is kidnapped by a strange group of human traffickers who use drugs and mental manipulation to turn women into sex slaves called Sofia dolls. Trapped in a nightmare, Lorian fights to resist the programming and looks for a way to escape her fate…to avoid becoming the Next.

A film produced by Crazed House and distributed exclusively for Italy by Weird Entertainment.

DATA SHEET

Title: Girl Next

Production: USA 2021

Regia: Larry Wade Carrell

Screenplay: Zeph. E. Daniel
Con: Marcus Jean Pirae, Lacey Cofran, Paula Mercenaro Solinger

Genre: Horror
Prezzo: 12,99 €
EAN: 8056351625937

See also  South Africa, soldiers in the streets for the riots after Zuma's imprisonment

You may also like

Examining the Geopolitical Distribution of Cuban Merchandise Exchange:...

Vodafone, from today landline services are also paid...

Leaders of ASEAN Countries Gather in Indonesia for...

Francis’ hope in dialogue with China

The Milestone of Gender Equality: Mexico’s First Female...

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to meet...

Indigenous illustrator Winny Tapajós Costa signs collab with...

Ukraine’s President Appoints Rustem Umerov as Defense Minister...

Olaf Scholz posts photo with eyepatch after jogging...

Udinese News – Incredible goal for Silvestri /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy