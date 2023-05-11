goals from Cabral, Diouf and Amdouni

Heavy home defeat by Fiorentina in the first leg of the Conference League against Basel. At the Franchi, the Italian boys lost 2-1 to goals by Diouf in the 71st minute and Amdouni in the 93rd minute who overturned Cabral’s goal in the 25th minute of the first half. Now a victory in Switzerland with two goals will be needed to earn the final in Prague scheduled for June 7th. Return match to be played on May 18 at St Jakob Park in Basel.

Very first attempts for the Viola but in the 8th minute it is Basel who go ahead on the counterattack: Augustin would score the 0-1 but everything is canceled due to offside, the Var confirms. The Swiss are still dangerous in the 19th minute, but Terracciano saves on Diouf. The dangers averted, Fiorentina passes: in the 25th minute here is the 1-0, signed by the great ex of the match Cabral who collects the Quarta side from a corner kick and does not rejoice. From then on, the offensive rhythms of both teams drop, returning to the locker room with the partial result of 1-0.

Neither of the two coaches put his hand on the bench at half-time and the same 22 protagonists of the first half started the second half. The Viola try to manage, trying to double but without revealing themselves too much, Basel does not seem hungry for an immediate equal and remains stationary in their positions. A few unpretentious conclusions from the hosts accompany the passing of the clock, up to the 71st minute, when Franchi suffers a cold shower: Diouf scores the 1-1 after a nice solo run, with a soft left foot in the bottom corner. The Swiss lower their center of gravity and find the mocking overtaking, on a free kick. Xhaka’s free-kick by Lang towards the far post for the ball to be thrown in by Males on Amdouni’s feet who beats Terracciano.