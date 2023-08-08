Home » Goca Tržan calls out Edita in the show | Entertainment
Edita Aradinović was a guest on Goca Tržan’s show, and the singer couldn’t stand it and commented negatively on her hairstyle.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Goca and Edita opened numerous topics, talked about current affairs, private life, career, but Tržanova was always distracted by the fact that the singer was constantly adjusting and touching her bangs. Although she tried with all her might to ignore her “tic”, Goca couldn’t stand it, and kicked her in the middle of the show:

“Who cut your hair like this? Shame on you, you ruined my wife by constantly grabbing my bangs,” Goca began.

“I, I am,” Edita said with a laugh.

“You cut your bangs?! You’re a jerk!”, Goca blurted out.

