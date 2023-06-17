“God save the Queen”, Biden’s phrase leaves the audience speechless – Corriere TV

«Alright? God save the Queen, man». It is with this phrase that the US president Joe Biden he closed his speech at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut, after speaking for about thirty minutes. An “unusual” closure, as the BBC defines it, while videos of that moment circulate on social media with Biden’s statement and his exit from the hall.

Some speak of gaffes, others of confusion due to unusual words by an American president, who wonders what he meant and which queen he was referring to. The White House, through the mouth of Olivia Dalton, then told reporters that the president – with that “God save the queen” – was “commenting with someone in the crowd”.