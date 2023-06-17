Home » “God save the Queen”, Biden’s phrase leaves the audience speechless – Corriere TV
World

“God save the Queen”, Biden’s phrase leaves the audience speechless – Corriere TV

by admin
“God save the Queen”, Biden’s phrase leaves the audience speechless – Corriere TV

«Alright? God save the Queen, man». It is with this phrase that the US president Joe Biden he closed his speech at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut, after speaking for about thirty minutes. An “unusual” closure, as the BBC defines it, while videos of that moment circulate on social media with Biden’s statement and his exit from the hall.

Some speak of gaffes, others of confusion due to unusual words by an American president, who wonders what he meant and which queen he was referring to. The White House, through the mouth of Olivia Dalton, then told reporters that the president – with that “God save the queen” – was “commenting with someone in the crowd”.

June 17, 2023 – Updated June 17, 2023, 09:45 am

© breaking latest news

See also  ANNA HU Tai Chi snake bracelet is officially included in the permanent collection of the Paris Museum of Decorative Arts_Anna_Jewelry_Works

You may also like

“God save the Queen”, Biden’s phrase leaves the...

A Greek from Thessaloniki travels to Belgrade by...

Shock in London, four bodies found in an...

Uganda, attack in a school. At least 41...

What is known about how the shipwreck happened...

Landslides and landslides in Srebrenica | Info

Russia opens up to peace proposals: “Some contain...

one of the arrested confessed

Aida wet from the rain and abstract for...

The Hong Kong Tourism Board’s Carnival at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy