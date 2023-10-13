Google Pixel 8 Pro, 8 and 7a with Vodafone, here’s how much they cost in installments

The new ones Google Pixel 8 they have been available for purchase for a few hours and now they are also available with Vodafone, which as we anticipated in the presentation article will be, among the managers, Google’s only Italian partner. Not just the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, because Vodafone will also offer customers the Pixel 7a and the Buds A-Series, so as to satisfy even those who don’t want to spend the necessary amounts for the two new top of the Google ranges.

Anyone can buy a Google Pixel 8 or 7a through Vodafoneboth i new that the already customers. In the operator’s stores the first two are available in the 128 and 256 GB versions and in the grey-green, obsidian black and pink colors for Pixel 8, sky blue, clay grey, obsidian black for Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 7a in the variant only 128 GB (the only one produced) in blue, carbon or cotton colors.

In addition to the single purchase at the list prices, Vodafone offers the three with a couple of installment purchase formulas: standard installments via Telephone no Problemo Compass financing with Flexy Pay mode. There is also the Smart Change trade, lower installments when exchanging a smartphone.

WITH NO PROBLEM WITH TELEPHONE: HERE IS DOWN PAYMENT, MONTHLY AND WITHDRAWAL

Colleagues of mondomobileweb.it were able to take a look at the offers made by Vodafone in store for those interested in purchasing one of the available Pixels in installments (there are no details on the internet portal, Vodafone invites you to visit the stores to find out more). No Problem telephone from Vodafoneone of the two possibilities for paying the purchase of a Pixel in installments, is based on 24 monthly installmentsa possible advance and a possible consideration for early withdrawal of a decreasing amount as the natural expiry of the plan approaches.

Payment is made via credit card and the monthly varies depending on the combined offer to the installment plan, and there is always a one-off activation cost of the installment plan of 9.99 euros plus an increase of 10 euros for some existing customers. In order not to burden the discussion, we will indicate the maximum installment and the minimum installment for each model.

Pixel 8 Pro 256 GB

advance payment 99.99 euros 24 installments between 37.99 (Vodafone Special) and 36.99 (Family Plan) euros per month with Vodafone Special or other standard rechargeable offers maximum fee for withdrawal of 150 euros

Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB

advance payment 99.99 euros 24 installments between 35.99 (Vodafone Special) and 34.99 (Family Plan) euros per month with Vodafone Special or other standard rechargeable offers maximum fee for withdrawal of 150 euros

Pixel 8 256 GB

advance payment 69.99 euros 24 installments between 29.99 (Vodafone Special) and 27.99 (Family Plan) euros per month with Vodafone Special or other standard rechargeable offers maximum fee for withdrawal of 100 euros

Pixel 8 128 GB

advance payment 69.99 euros 24 installments between 27.99 (Vodafone Special) and 25.99 (Family Plan) euros per month with Vodafone Special or other standard rechargeable offers maximum fee for withdrawal of 100 euros

Pixel 7a 128 GB

advance payment 29.99 euros 24 installments between 17.99 (Vodafone Special) and 16.99 (Family Plan) euros per month with Vodafone Special or other standard rechargeable offers, maximum withdrawal fee of 60 euros.

WITH COMPASS FINANCING: HERE IS DOWN PAYMENT, MONTHLY AND WITHDRAWAL

In addition to the installment plan seen above with Telefono No Problem, Vodafone also offers the “classic” financing through Compass with Flexy Pay. The latter, for those who don’t know, is aimed at both new and existing customers and consists of purchasing with zero advance choosing the charging method (if by credit card, current account or postal order) and return times (if 12, 20, 30 or 36 monthly installments). The amount of the installments is independent of the active plan on the SIM, and the flexibility is paid for by the financing it is not zero interest.

Pixel 8 Pro 256 GB

zero advance installments: 36 from 31.99 euros per month, with final installment of 49.99 euros 30 from 37.99 euros per month, with final installment of 26.99 euros 20 from 54.99 euros per month, with final installment from 14.99 euros 12 from 88.99 euros per month, with final installment of 21.99 euros

Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB

zero advance installments: 36 from 29.99 euros per month, with final installment of 50.99 euros 30 from 32.99 euros per month, with final installment of 119.99 euros 20 from 45.99 euros per month, with final installment from 139.99 euros 12 from 74.99 euros per month, with final installment of 131.99 euros

Pixel 8 256 GB

zero advance installments: 36 from 22.99 euros per month, with final installment of 60.99 euros 30 from 27.99 euros per month, with final installment of 19.99 euros 20 from 39.99 euros per month, with final installment from 22.99 euros 12 from 60.99 euros per month, with final installment of 78.99 euros

Pixel 8 128 GB

zero advance installments: 36 from 21.99 euros per month, with final installment of 24.99 euros 30 from 25.99 euros per month, with final installment of 13.99 euros 20 from 37.99 euros per month, with final installment from 0 euros 12 from 52.99 euros per month, with final installment of 116.99 euros

Pixel 7a 128 GB

zero advance installments: 36 from 13.99 euros per month, with final installment of 44.99 euros 30 from 16.99 euros per month, with final installment of 20.99 euros 20 from 23.99 euros per month, with final installment from 27.99 euros 12 from 40.99 euros per month, with final installment of 4.99 euros.

