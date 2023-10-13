Home » Anmil, the 73rd Day of Victims at Work on Sunday – News
Anmil, the 73rd Day of Victims at Work on Sunday

Anmil, the 73rd Day of Victims at Work on Sunday

The 73rd Day of Victims and Accidents at Work will be celebrated by Anmil Fvg in a symbolic place, in the heart of the Pordenone Interport.


On Sunday morning, in the “Safety Arena”, there will be a debate between the press, local decision-makers and Anmil to seek new strategies to avoid very serious accidents, even fatal ones.


The event will be hosted by the Codognotto Group, one of the most attentive companies on the safety side, which uses devices to protect health and invests in the training of its employees, managing more than a thousand vehicles, 1,230 semi-trailers, 771 containers, covering a level logistics and cargo handling all countries of the world.


Thanks to the Interporto, the Fvg Region, the Municipality of Pordenone, the Order of Journalists, the Pordenone Press Club, this year the event focuses on all accidents, but with a focus on what happens to workers of transport.


The president of the OdG Fvg, Cristiano Degano, recalled, in the presentation press conference, that “safety in the workplace is not a cost, nor even a luxury: but a duty which corresponds to an inalienable right of every person.


We need a collective commitment from institutions, companies, unions, workers, training places so that a true culture of prevention spreads everywhere”, indeed we believe that the world of information must also contribute to this collective commitment as it can play an important role in diffusion of this culture of prevention”.

