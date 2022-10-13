Home World Google: will make Donald Trump’s Truth app available on the Play Store
Google: will make Donald Trump's Truth app available on the Play Store

Google: will make Donald Trump’s Truth app available on the Play Store

Google will make the Truth Social, Donald Trump’s social network. This was announced by a company spokesperson. Trump Media & Technology Group (Tmtg), which manages Truth Social, should make the app available in the Play Store soon, said Google. Truth Social, launched in the US in the Apple App Store in February, was blocked in August and removed from the Play Store because it “violated the rules on banning content that incites physical threats and violence”. According to Google, Truth Social has agreed to enforce content moderation policies, which include the removal or blocking of users posting posts that incite violence. The actions of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company aiming to go public with the former US president’s media company, jumped to 6% during after-hour negotiations.

Obligation of moderation

To be distributed on the Google app store, programs “must comply with our publisher policy, including an obligation to effectively moderate third-party content and remove objectionable messages such as those inciting violence,” he said. said a spokesperson for the Mountain View company. Launched at the end of February, Truth Social is proposed as an alternative to the main social networks, Twitter first of all, from which Donald Trump has been suspended since the beginning of January 2021, with freedom of expression as a leitmotif and minimal content moderation. “It was a pleasure to work with Google and we are glad you helped us finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of the device they use, “he said Shannon Devine of MZ Group, who manages public relations for Tmtg. “This is an important step in our mission to restore free speech online,” she added. Tmtg had already welcomed Truth Social’s entry into the Galaxy Store, Samsung’s digital store, last week.

