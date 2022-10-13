IVREA

Ivrea will start the championship in Sardinia next Sunday. The long trip to Sardinia against Amatori Capoterra will be the season debut in the tournament for Ivreaclub’s Ivreaclub coached by Chris De Meyer.

A race that promises to be difficult against a tough and always well-disposed team on the field, which will want, this season, to play a leading role in group 1 of Serie B. The Ivrea will be able to field the five new signings that the director sportsman Alessandro Ghitalla managed to bring on the banks of the Dora. This is Jacopo Bertone second line from Biella, Serie A; Gianpaolo Spinelli third line ex Parabiago, Viadana and champion of Italy with Verona; Cristopher Kyle De Meyer utility from Settimo Torinese, Serie A; Lucas Herrero prop from the Universostario of La Plata, Argentine second division and Joaquin Diaz Escurde opening from Cordoba, Argentine first division. Important news alongside the green-blue old guard: «The first day of the championship gave fairly predictable results – comments Ghitalla – apart from the direct clash dominated by Lecco over Bergamo. Well Savona who, despite losing against Monferrato, gave his opponents a hard time, even coming in advantage at the Inter. On Sunday we will be on stage in Sardinia, Capoterra is an expert team for the category that went on to win easily at Varese. Ta le walls have always proved to be a tough team and difficult to deal with. We have completely renewed ourselves, testing ourselves immediately against a well-established and veteran team like Capoterra will be complicated, but perhaps that is what we wanted: in this way we will be able to understand what our current level of preparation is given and considering that – continues Ghitalla – we are not practically managed to make friendlies, only some joint training. We are a team that has yet to blend properly given the many new additions all coming from higher categories. The only flaw I can say today is that we are at the limit in terms of numbers ».

Here are the results of the first day, in which Ivrea rested: Bergamo 1950-Lecco 10-35, Varese-Amatori Capoterra 7-36, Savona-Unione Monferrato 8-20, Amatori Novara-Union Milano 3-58, Olbia-Piacenza 5 -74. Ranking: Piacenza, Amateurs Capoterra, Lecco, Union Mi 5 points, Unione Monferrato 4, Savona, Bergamo, Varese, Amateurs Novara and Olbia 0. –