Government Authorities Enable Servicupet at Kilometer 259 to Supply Fuel for Tourist Cars in Villa Clara

Government authorities in the central Cuban province of Villa Clara have announced plans to enable the Servicupet gas station at kilometer 259 of the National Highway to supply fuel to tourist cars rented in the country. This decision comes after it was observed that numerous tourist cars rented by agencies of the Ministry of Tourism had to enter the provincial capital of Santa Clara for refueling, resulting in increased expenses.

In recent weeks, there has been a slight improvement in the levels of gasoline inputs in the province, although conditions for normalizing free sale have not yet been met. In light of this, it has been decided to designate the Servicupet gas station at kilometer 259 as the fuel supply point for tourist cars associated with the Ministry of Tourism. These vehicles will be allowed to be supplied with up to 25 liters of gasoline in their tanks, as long as there is availability. However, the use of external containers for fuel storage will not be permitted.

The authorities have assured that all necessary organizational and safety measures will be implemented to ensure a smooth transition of fuel supply services from Servicupet El Capiro to Servicupet at kilometer 259. Once the gasoline supplies at Capiro are exhausted, the replenishment will begin at the designated gas station.

This new measure has sparked mixed reactions among the public. Some individuals have expressed their disbelief that tourists, who often pay in hard currency, are not guaranteed sufficient fuel. Others have criticized the decision, stating that the inconvenience of having to travel to kilometer 259 from Santa Clara outweighs the benefits of the measure.

The island of Cuba is currently facing a severe economic crisis, exacerbated by fuel shortages. This has led to long lines at service centers and service entities, causing inconvenience for both locals and foreigners.

Despite the challenges, the government authorities in Villa Clara are striving to find solutions that facilitate the smooth operation of tourism and minimize expenses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

