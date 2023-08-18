Ex-Wife of Microsoft Executive Charged with First-Degree Murder in Florida

Jacksonville, Florida – Shanna Lee Gardner, the ex-wife of a Microsoft executive, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her former husband, Jared Bridegan. Florida prosecutors have announced their intention to seek the death penalty in this case.

Gardner, 36, was apprehended in West Richland, Washington, and will be extradited to Florida for trial, according to State Attorney Melissa Nelson. During a press conference held in Jacksonville, Nelson revealed that a grand jury had indicted Gardner for the ambush-style murder of Bridegan.

The incident which took place on February 16, 2022, shook the community as Bridegan was shot to death in front of his young daughter. Kristen Bridegan, his current wife, expressed her belief in Gardner’s involvement in the crime during the press conference, stating, “From the beginning everything indicated to me that she was behind this.”

The state is also seeking the death penalty for Gardner’s husband, Mario Fernández Saldaña, who was arrested in March and charged in connection with Bridegan’s death. Fernández Saldaña’s attorney, Jesse Dreicer, stated that his client maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Hank Coxe, Gardner’s representative, declined to comment on the ongoing case via email.

The arrest of Fernández Saldaña followed the guilty plea of Henry Arthur Tenon, the person responsible for carrying out the murder. Court records revealed that Tenon agreed to testify against Fernández Saldaña and Gardner, leading to their arrests. The motive for the crime and the specifics of Gardner’s arrest have not been disclosed by Nelson.

During the press conference, Nelson emphasized the central role played by Gardner in the “cold-blooded, calculated, and premeditated murder” of Bridegan. Additionally, she confirmed that investigations are ongoing and the state is dedicated to unveiling all the facts surrounding the case.

Jared Bridegan, a loving father of four and a software developer for Microsoft, was leaving a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood after dropping off his twin sons, whom he shared with Gardner, when the fatal incident occurred. The community mourns the loss of Bridegan and awaits justice for his untimely death.

As the trial and investigation continue, the community keeps a close eye on these developments, hopeful for a thorough and fair resolution to this tragic case.

