Wild woman murdered her 6-year-old daughter while having dinner

For having sexually assaulted a minor in Sonsonate, Ismael Avilés de Asís and José Ricardo Barraza Valle were sentenced to eight years in prison each, after the Prosecutor’s Office verified their guilt.

The victim was assaulted by the two men on different occasions; The first was in 2018, when the minor was 9 years old and Asís was her neighbor, who called her to “play”; those were the moments in which the abuser took the opportunity to touch the private parts of the little girl.

This crime was committed in the Damián neighborhood, jurisdiction of Armenia department of Sonsonate.

The second time he suffered the other abuse was in 2021; the minor was already 11 years old and the defendant was a relative, who had been deported and was living in the same house as the victim. He operated abusively and touched the teenager when the victim’s mother came out.

After being denounced, a judicial process was started against Ismael and José for the crime of sexual assault on a minor and incapable and ended with the conviction of both.

The Prosecutor’s Office was satisfied with the result imposed by the First Judgment Court of Sonsonate.

