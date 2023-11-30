Gramado Design Show Award 2024 – MONDO MODA

A 2nd edition of the Gramado Design Salon Award registration will open from December 5, 2023 and will run until 11:59 pm on February 5, 2024.

The winners will be revealed on June 9, 2024, on a gala night, at the Palácio dos Festivais, in the city of Gramado (RS). The award is promoted by XPO FEIRAS E EVENTOS, organizer of the Gramado Show – High Standard Design, Decoration and Furniture Fair.

Gramado Salon Award

The award is aimed at professionals, students, furniture industries and new talents from Brazil and South America and will include the best in furniture, objects and lighting design, which will be evaluated by a judging panel made up of experts in the furniture design sector. products and furniture, including teachers, journalists, design critics, associations and design professionals in the following categories:

• Design with technology used in production

• Design with contemporary features

• Brazilianity applied to design

• Lighting and design objects for the home

• Positive impact design

• Rising talent – ​​this category aims to launch new talents into the market and is aimed at young trained designers up to 25 years of age.

• Showcase or furniture and design store

Timeline:

a) Registration begins: December 5, 2023;

b) Registration closing: February 5, 2024 at 11:59 pm;

c) First Stage Judgment: from February 6th to March 5th, 2024;

d) Publication of the results of the First Stage: March 6, 2024;

e) Deadline for delivery of selected physical products: until May 3, 2024;

f) Second Stage Judgment: from May 6th to May 31st, 2024;

g) Announcement of winners: June 9, 2024

h) Removal of winning and non-winning products: must exclusively follow the dismantling date and times of the Salão de Gramado fair. From June 10th to 13th, 2024 from 8am to 5pm;

i) Awards ceremony: June 9, 2024

j) Showcase of award-winning products at the Salão de Gramado fair: from June 10th to 13th, 2024.

