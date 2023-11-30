Home » Mozambique: space for billions of investments in the new energy transition plan
Business

Mozambique: space for billions of investments in the new energy transition plan

by admin

The new energy transition plan approved by the Mozambique government with a horizon of 2050 aims to attract investments for a total value of approximately 80 billion dollars, renewable energy capacity and increase the availability of electricity.

“We are still finalizing the document and hope to make it public within this week,” Pedro Simão, special advisor to the energy minister, told Reuters.

According to advance reports, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi will officially present the energy strategy to international partners and potential donors on December 2 during the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai.

Priority plans between next year and 2030 include adding 2,000 megawatts of new hydroelectric capacity by upgrading existing plants and completing the new Mphanda Nkuwa hydroelectric project, expanding the national electricity grid and switching to electric vehicles to reduce the sector’s emissions of transport. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on the initiatives to be implemented to enable a fair green transition:

See also  Labor market - IW describes strike as "show event"

You may also like

Snam: technologies and people at the center of...

Ministry of Commerce: This year we will promote...

Korean company pays 70,000 euros for each baby

Resolution 60 of 02/20/2024 – Waiver of the...

Bitcoin reaches all-time high: Some people survive, others...

IW: Trump’s re-election could push Germany into a...

Mortgages: the first drops are expected starting from...

A-share closing comments: The Shanghai stock index fell...

Nikki Haley wins second primary against Donald Trump

Understanding Net Worth: A Metric for Financial Health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy