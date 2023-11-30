Mozambique: space for billions of investments in the new energy transition plan

The new energy transition plan approved by the Mozambique government with a horizon of 2050 aims to attract investments for a total value of approximately 80 billion dollars, renewable energy capacity and increase the availability of electricity.

“We are still finalizing the document and hope to make it public within this week,” Pedro Simão, special advisor to the energy minister, told Reuters.

According to advance reports, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi will officially present the energy strategy to international partners and potential donors on December 2 during the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai.

Priority plans between next year and 2030 include adding 2,000 megawatts of new hydroelectric capacity by upgrading existing plants and completing the new Mphanda Nkuwa hydroelectric project, expanding the national electricity grid and switching to electric vehicles to reduce the sector’s emissions of transport. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on the initiatives to be implemented to enable a fair green transition:

Share this: Facebook

X

