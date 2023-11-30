Italian language compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of speech therapist obtained abroad

The Italian language aptitude test, for the recognition of the title of speech therapist obtained in EU and non-EU countries, for the purpose of exercising the corresponding professional activity in Italy, will take place at the Teaching Center of the IRCCS S. Lucia, Via Ardeatina 306 in Rome.

Written test and oral test

January 10, 2024, 9:00 am

Oral test and subsequent exam (for those who have passed the written test).

Only those who have received the executive decree assigning the compensatory measure with the related transmission note, to whom no letter of invitation will be sent, will be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to participate in the compensatory measure, the relevant request form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the methods for carrying out the tests are contained in the following files:

Share this: Facebook

X

