Elon Musk responds with a heavy insult to the companies that have suspended advertising on

Elon Musk is the richest man on the planet, but he is certainly not number one in the world in terms of promises kept. Today, for example, deliveries of the Cybertruck, Tesla’s futuristic pickup. A date that Musk announced and postponed for two years.

But if it’s about “freedom of speech”, especially his own, Elon Musk is willing to always go all the way, even if the risk is that of failure.

Last May, after being criticized for attacking Soros on X, the social platform he purchased in October 2022, Musk declared: “I will continue to say what I want even if it makes me lose money.”

E he kept that promise. Just yesterday.

Speaking at DealBook Summita prestigious event organized by the New York Times, Musk used an insult to respond to companies that have suspended advertising investments on worried about violent and anti-Semitic content which seem to have increased dramatically in the last year. In some cases, also thanks to the shares of Musk himself, who on X is the most followed user in the world with around 165 million followers.

“Go fuck yourself” said Musk, three times, from the stage of the New York Times, during a long interview carried out by journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Elon Musk thus addressed approximately two hundred advertisers – including Apple, Disney and IBM – who suspended their advertising on

According to some documents seen by the New York Times, the advertisers’ decision it could cost X more than $75 million. This is not good news for the platform, and for its investors: since Musk purchased it, its value has halved.

But Elon Musk doesn’t give up. He told Sorkin that companies that have suspended advertising on they are blackmailing him. For the entrepreneur, therefore, advertisers would like to influence the conversation about X with their money. And with a very heavy expression he sent him a message. Very simple: “Don’t buy advertising on X”.

