Grays announce the dates for their farewell tour

Grises, one of the ideal bands to understand alternative dance music and in Spanish, says goodbye to the stage with a farewell tour that will take place this year. At the moment they have announced the first dates.

Brothers Chestnut – Amancay (voice) and Eñaut (voice and guitar)-; Alejandro Orbegozo (keyboard and synthesizers); Gartxot Unsain (low) and Gascon Etxeberria (drums) have been giving us catchy, carefree and highly revitalizing songs for twenty years that we can now enjoy live one last time.

Thus, the band formed in Zestoa (Gipuzkoa) has decided to put an end to this adventure to undertake new challenges. As it could not be otherwise, the first of the concerts took place at home, in Zestoa, within the framework of the “Gure Bazterrak” festival, which was held on November 5, 2022. Likewise, the final touch will take place in Sanagustin Kulturgunea of ​​Azpeitia (Gipuzkoa), next December 30. In between, cities such as Donostia, Irun, Logroño, Aranda de Duero, Viana, Huesca and Madrid appear on the list that the band has just announced, although there are still more to be announced.

The group announced their farewell in 2022 with the following statement: "Everything comes to an end and the end of Grises has come. It has been twenty years playing together, eleven since the release of our first album "The Pen Man". Twenty incredible years of our lives: six albums and hundreds of concerts on various continents, a million experiences and thousands of dreams fulfilled thanks to Grises. We have met many people and have lived unforgettable experiences together. It has been brutal! Let's dance and jump to death one last time together! Thank you for everything you have given us, it has been incredible and it would have been impossible without your presence and help. See you at those last dances!"