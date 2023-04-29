Home » Swiss football: futile struggle against deficits
Swiss football: futile struggle against deficits

Economically, YB and FC Basel are in their own world – like two steamers on a choppy sea. Meanwhile, the competition is kicking. Their personnel costs are rising, as are the grants from the patrons.

Joe Mansueto, patron of FC Lugano: The Ticino club is dependent on its money, especially because it generates little audience revenue.

Anyone who combs through the financial budgets of Swiss football clubs can interpret the amounts as they wish. One conclusion remains: Swiss football is characterized by a wide variety of financing models and mostly remains deep in the red. This is evident from the figures from the Swiss Football League have been published for the year 2022.

