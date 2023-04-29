Swiss football: futile struggle against deficits

Economically, YB and FC Basel are in their own world – like two steamers on a choppy sea. Meanwhile, the competition is kicking. Their personnel costs are rising, as are the grants from the patrons.

Joe Mansueto, patron of FC Lugano: The Ticino club is dependent on its money, especially because it generates little audience revenue. Alessandro Crinari / Keystone /TI-Press

Anyone who combs through the financial budgets of Swiss football clubs can interpret the amounts as they wish. One conclusion remains: Swiss football is characterized by a wide variety of financing models and mostly remains deep in the red. This is evident from the figures from the Swiss Football League have been published for the year 2022.