Extraordinary competition bis, winners can achieve 5 credits even if not yet hired

The extraordinary competition envisaged by art. 59, paragraph 9 bis, of the decree-law of 25 May 2022, n. 73, establishes a procedure aimed at permanent employment, following the stipulation of one-year fixed-term contracts.

During this period, teachers are expected to participate, at their own expense, in a training course in collaboration with universities and in the annual initial training and test course referred to in article 13 of legislative decree 13 April 2017, n. 59.

In relation to the various questions received regarding the possibility of acquiring the 5 credits foreseen separately from the trial and training year, Usr Lazio has provided some clarifications: the regional office deems it possible to acquire the 5 credits separately from the year of carrying out the training and test path envisaged by article 13 of the legislative decree of 13 April 2017, n. 59. Therefore, the winners of the extraordinary competition, provided that they have already been hired with a fixed-term contract on the basis of the scrolling of the competition ranking in question, can opt to obtain the 5 credits, following the completion of the university training course, even in a school year not coinciding with that of the training and test programme.

USR LAZIO NOTE [PDF]

Read also

Extraordinary competition bis: the rankings + the additions to fill the places of the dropouts. A few more assumptions but within the limit of places