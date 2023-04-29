Home » The display content is richer and the functional divisions are more perfect. The China Pomegranate Museum is newly opened-Huaibei News-Huaibei Authoritative News Website
The display content is richer and the functional divisions are more perfect. The China Pomegranate Museum is newly opened

On April 28, the China Pomegranate Museum was newly opened. Sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Lieshan District Committee, and undertaken by the Lieshan District Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau and Huaibei Radio and Television Media Co., Ltd., the opening ceremony with the theme of “Wubo Dumplings and Paintings of Lieshan Mountain” was held at the museum. Huaibei City Media Center believes that the client terminal and Huaibei Traffic Broadcasting Video Number will conduct the whole live broadcast.

The China Pomegranate Museum is currently the largest pomegranate culture-themed museum in China. It is a landmark building and a cultural symbol in Lieshan District to promote the integration of culture and tourism and help rural revitalization. After nearly 10 months of upgrading and renovation, the theme display content in the museum is more abundant, and the functional divisions are more complete. Through physical scenes, experience devices, sound and light technology and other forms, the story of pomegranate culture is vividly and three-dimensionally told, providing visitors with an immersive viewing experience. exhibition atmosphere and diverse interactive experiences. At the same time, an intangible cultural heritage exhibition area is also set up in the museum to fully display the traditional essence of Lieshan culture to tourists. On the square outside the museum, the sculpture “Red Grape” is integrated with the whole environment, further sublimating the theme of pomegranate, and warmly welcoming visitors from all over the world.

The museum is an important hall to protect and inherit human civilization. In order to better exert its cultural and social benefits, Lieshan District and Huaibei Normal University negotiated and decided to use the China Pomegranate Museum as the practical education base for college students of Huaibei Normal University and the innovation and entrepreneurship education of Huaibei Normal University. The base, through the “museum + base” model, integrates cultural relics and management into educational practice and innovation and entrepreneurship, giving birth to new cultural genes and bringing new cultural values. On the spot that day, two education bases were officially unveiled. The theme performance of “Zhang Qian’s Return to the Dynasty” and the display of intangible cultural heritage attracted many tourists to stop.

Reporter Wang Chen Chen Correspondent Wang Yanqi

