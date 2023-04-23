Home » Great Britain, the test for emergencies was taken on all national telephones: the video
“This is a test for the emergency alerts. A new service from the British Government that will alert you to extreme emergencies in your area.’ With this text message, accompanied by an alarm siren, it reached all mobile phones in the United Kingdom the expected warning for the nationwide test scheduled for today at 15 local time. An experimental exercise that involved the whole country and for which there were no immediate technical problems or hitches.

