At the “Partenio” in Avellino, Giugliano’s exile waiting to be able to return sooner or later to the “De Cristofaro”, the yellow and blue tigers got the better of Potenza, sensationally recovering him from 0-2 to the final 3-2. When there is one day left to go, Giugliano surpasses Potenza and enters the playoff race from which the Lucanians momentarily emerge. The last demanding act was decisive with Giugliano away in Crotone and Potenza called to challenge the battleship Catanzaro at home, in any case already promoted. Boldness and luck could reward both fan bases.

Photo by Pier Paolo Sacco