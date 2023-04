LONDON – Dilemma: can a rapist have the right to win £7 million on the Lotto while still serving his sentence in prison? The story of today’s 70 year old Iorworth Hoare was involved in a legal battle that lasted over 15 years. But in the end the English judges decided: yes, the violator has the right to do so. And so now he will collect the huge sum of money, despite criticism and protests from relatives of the victim and other observers.