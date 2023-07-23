Home » Greece, a bridge collapses near Patras: “Two dead and other people under the rubble”
Greece, a bridge collapses near Patras: "Two dead and other people under the rubble"

Greece, a bridge collapses near Patras: “Two dead and other people under the rubble”

PATRAS. Part of a bridge collapsed on the Haradros ring road, near Patras, Greece. There are people under the rubble. According to reports Mega – according to initial information – the collapse concerns the section on Perimetriki Odos and there are at least two dead.

The subsidence occurred at kilometer 205 of the Athens-Patras national highway. In the past, this dual carriageway bridge had static safety problems, which is why the repair work had started in 2021.

Rescue is in action: the firefighters are operating with chainsaws and special means suitable for crushing huge blocks of concrete. The deputy minister of infrastructures, Christina Alexopoulou, the regional governor Nektarios Farmakis, the deputy regional governor Charalambos Bonanos, and the mayor of Patreon Kostas Peletidis attended.

* News being updated

