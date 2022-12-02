Home World Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr dies
Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr dies

NEW YORK. Frank Vallelonga jr was found dead in the Bronx in New York. He was 60 years old and was the son of the actor of «The Sopranos», Frank Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr was known for his role as Rudy Vallelonga in the film «Green Book» (2018). He was also among the writers, as the film was inspired by the true story of the friendship of his father, also nicknamed Tony Lip (played by Viggo Mortensen) and African American musician Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali). The film won three Academy Awards including Best Picture.

According to the New York police, the actor’s body was dumped from a car near a factory. The images from the cameras led to the arrest of a man, Steven Smith, 35, accused of concealing a body. Vallelonga’s body shows no signs of trauma or wounds and the authorities do not rule out the possibility that it is an overdose. An autopsy will determine the exact cause. It is also believed that the actor was homeless. He is survived by his wife Angela and a 17-year-old son, also named Frank.

