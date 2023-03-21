Completely electric, but above all silent in an acoustically “critical” activity such as waste collection. An equally comfortable vehicle because, thanks to the lowered cab, it helps the operator who has to get on and off several times. It is also easy to handle, due to its size and visibility which facilitate driving even in the narrowest alleys.

We are talking about ecarry (in the photo), the completely Italian electric vehicle produced by GREEN-G Electric Vehicles. It recently passed the “stress test” performed by Sangalli, a company located in the city of Monfalcone, during a road test dedicated to waste collection with the installation of a tank / compactor from the Porcelli company.

The drive test took place over five days during which the vehicle conceived and produced in Villesse- Friuli Venezia Giulia – by Green-G Electric Vehicles, a Goriziane E&C brand, demonstrated all its versatility and ergonomics in the field.