Home World GREEN-G / Monfalcone: test tells waste for ecarry with tank-compactor Porcelli – Companies
World

GREEN-G / Monfalcone: test tells waste for ecarry with tank-compactor Porcelli – Companies

by admin
GREEN-G / Monfalcone: test tells waste for ecarry with tank-compactor Porcelli – Companies

Completely electric, but above all silent in an acoustically “critical” activity such as waste collection. An equally comfortable vehicle because, thanks to the lowered cab, it helps the operator who has to get on and off several times. It is also easy to handle, due to its size and visibility which facilitate driving even in the narrowest alleys.

We are talking about ecarry (in the photo), the completely Italian electric vehicle produced by GREEN-G Electric Vehicles. It recently passed the “stress test” performed by Sangalli, a company located in the city of Monfalcone, during a road test dedicated to waste collection with the installation of a tank / compactor from the Porcelli company.

The drive test took place over five days during which the vehicle conceived and produced in Villesse- Friuli Venezia Giulia – by Green-G Electric Vehicles, a Goriziane E&C brand, demonstrated all its versatility and ergonomics in the field.

See also  Devastating earthquake in Turkey, it's a massacre. The wave arrives in Southern Italy: "But it won't exceed 15 centimetres". Stop trains in Sicily, Puglia and Calabria

You may also like

Nataša Bekvalac went to the gym | Entertainment

high pressure reinforcing in the next few days....

MERCEDES-BENZ / Uncompromising electric mobility with eVans –...

Exhibition “Andanças por Terras Estranhas”, by Genivaldo Amorim,...

Poland wants a lot more weapons and a...

News Udinese – The decisions of the sports...

Earthquake in Afghanistan, magnitude 6.6 and duration of...

America announced itself on the occasion of the...

Volleyball: Champions, Egonu eliminates Milan, Vakifbank goes to...

Water main breaks in Los Angeles, the highway...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy