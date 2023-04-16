Green tea is women’s best friend: we explain why in 4 reasons

What are all the benefits of green tea for your physical and mental health. Let’s find out!

Il green tea can really be a great ally for our health, if integrated into one healthy diet and balanced and in combination with physical exercise constant can help us prevent so many annoying disturbancesespecially if you are in menopause.

In fact, green tea can help us fightskin aging counteracting oxidative stress thanks to the presence of vitamin E and C. Thanks to the presence of caffeine and L-theainegreen tea manages to awaken our memory allowing us to be more focused and focused on things, without giving ourselves one anxious or nervous state.

Thanks to the high concentration of vitamins, drinking this drink can also help us magnesium and potassium deficiencies and also goes to play areinforcing action and visible on nails and hair for the presence of zinc which helps the immune system to fight viruses and bacteria.

Taking green tea can help us improve ours cardiovascular activity going to counteract hypertension and reducing the risk of the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases going to lower the levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood, or two problems that increase significantly especially in the menopausal women.

The benefits of green tea for the mind

Drinking green tea, as we have said, is not only good for our body, but can also bring numerous benefits to the our mind thanks to the presence of you want slow release, an amino acid contained within it, capable of reduce psychophysical stress and give us one feeling of general well-being all day long.

This drink can also be used in the prevention of some malattie neurodegenerative come dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive impairment always thanks to her antioxidant and anti-inflammatory function.

A great ally in menopause

If you are in menopause, you really should try drinking green tea regularly, because as you know, during menopause the decline of female hormones it goes to determine a significant change in our body by giving us quite a lot of problems with advancing age. In fact, drinking real teas can help us counteract osteoporosis always thanks to the presence of vitamins and minerals going to favor the process of mineralization of bone and cartilaginous tissues.

Finally, last but not least, the intake of this particular variety of tea can help us against water retention favoring the drainage of body fluidsdebugging i kidneys and acting on the metabolismregulating the bowel and facilitating the normal diuresis.

