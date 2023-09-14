Greenland Cruise Ship Runs Aground, Fishing Boat Attempts Rescue: Passengers Safe After Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

Copenhagen – A fishing boat is set to attempt the difficult task of towing a stranded Norwegian cruise ship off the coast of Greenland. The Bahamas-flagged MV Ocean Explorer ran aground in Alpefjord, located in the remote Northeast Greenland National Park, on Monday. The ship, carrying 206 people, including tourists from Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, the United States, and South Korea, became stranded due to the treacherous conditions in the area.

The captain of the Danish Joint Arctic Command, Flemming Madsen, assured that all occupants were safe and described the incident as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Although there was no immediate danger to the passengers, crew, or the environment, authorities decided to take action and attempt to free the vessel.

The Greenland government’s scientific fishing vessel was scheduled to arrive in the area, taking advantage of the rising tide to aid in the rescue mission. The operation would require careful maneuvering due to the size of the MV Ocean Explorer, which measures 343 feet in length and 60 feet in width.

Alpefjord, known for its picturesque landscape of icebergs and musk oxen, is situated about 149 miles away from the nearest settlement, Ittoqqortoormiit. This remote corner of Greenland showcases the beauty of its fjords, waterways filled with icebergs, and glaciers that extend into the sea. Despite the challenges, dozens of cruise ships navigate this coastal area each year to provide tourists with a unique and breathtaking experience.

Aurora Expeditions, the Australian company operating the cruise ship, released a statement assuring that both passengers and crew were safe and there was no immediate threat to their well-being, the vessel, or the environment. As the fishing boat and rising tide hope to assist in freeing the stranded ship, all efforts are being made to ensure a successful rescue mission.