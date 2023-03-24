From climate scientist to scholar of the ultimate things related to the Divine. Greta Thunberg will receive an honorary doctorate in theology from the University of Helsinki on 9 June. The university’s decision was motivated by Bergoglio’s butler, Tuomas Heikkilä: «The Faculty of Theology studies the central questions of humanity. The greatest hopes and fears. Today’s major threats, such as climate change, loss of nature and wars, are man-made problems.

While Professor Martti Nissinen (Finnish theologian, since 2007 professor of Old Testament studies at the Faculty of Theology of the University of Helsinki) speaking with the Finnish newspaper «Helsinging Sanomat, added motivation to the motivation: «Choosing Greta as an honorary , we express our desire to be as courageous and impactful as she is». This year, the Finnish university awarded honorary degrees to a total of 30 people from various parts of the world.’ Too bad this decision is dividing the world, academic and otherwise. The most indignant are the conservative newspapers that shoot headlines like: “Greta’s only great merit was that she regularly skipped school”.

It is not the first honor of this type that Greta has received in recent years: previously, in fact, she had been awarded an honorary doctorate at the Belgian University of Mons.

In 2019, she was also named «Person of the Year» by «Time Magazine» for her campaign against climate change. The Finnish university’s announcement, notes Fox News, comes as a Swedish court gave her and hundreds of other climate activists the green light to a class action lawsuit against the state over its “climate policy”. insufficient”.