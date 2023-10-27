Growing Dissatisfaction with US Military Presence in Iraq Amidst Continued Attacks on Bases: Former Iraqi Official

Former Iraqi Official: Rising Dissatisfaction with US Military Presence Amid Attacks on Bases

Since the 18th local time, numerous military bases in Iraq housing US troops have come under attack from drones and rockets. The responsibility for these attacks has been claimed by Iraqi militias. A spokesman for the former commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces has stated that the recent escalation in the Palestine-Israel conflict has contributed to an increase in opposition to the US military presence in Iraq.

The US Embassy in Iraq is one of the world‘s largest and most expensive embassies, serving as the “base camp” for US military operations in the country. However, the frequency of attacks on military bases housing US troops has been on the rise. As a result, the United States has ordered non-emergency personnel from its embassy and consulates to evacuate Iraq. The destabilizing effect of the US military presence in Iraq has once again come under public scrutiny. Several militias in northern Iraq have issued statements rejecting the continued presence of foreign military forces in the country.

According to a spokesman for the former commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, the credibility of the US military presence in Iraq, justified by its role in “assisting in resisting terrorism,” is gradually diminishing in light of the escalating Palestine-Israel conflict.

Abdul-Karim Khalaf, the spokesman, said, “These attacks are a clear message from various Iraqi militia groups to the United States, which supports Israel, and the Western countries that back it in terms of military security, politics, and media. The more significant this support is, the more likely it is that we will witness an increase in militia attacks on US targets. The US military presence has become a nightmare. Americans have taken no effective actions to aid Iraq in its recovery after 20 years of war. Iraqis now view the United States as an accomplice of destruction instead of a partner in Iraq’s reconstruction.”

In December 2021, Iraq announced the end of missions for foreign military combatants stationed in the country, with the expectation of a complete withdrawal. However, some US troops still remain in Iraq.

Khalaf added, “Most Iraqis now believe that the US military presence obstructs the decision-making of the Iraqi government and interferes in Iraq’s internal affairs. The Iraqi government has recently reviewed the situation of US troops in Iraq and expressed its willingness to readjust their deployment. However, the US side has provided multiple excuses to avoid addressing this issue and hopes to prolong its presence as much as possible. Therefore, we believe that the US military presence in Iraq is ‘illegal’ and lacks the legitimacy that we recognize.”

As dissatisfaction with the US military presence in Iraq grows amid continued attacks on military bases, the Iraqi government is calling for a reevaluation of the deployment of US troops. However, the US side seems determined to maintain its presence, further exacerbating tensions.

