Jannik is in the semifinals at the ATP Vienna LIVE

VIENNA (AUSTRIA) – After beat Lorenzo Sonego in the derby Jannik Sinner (n.4 ATP) repeated himself today (October 27) against the American Frances Tiafoe (n.14 Atp) nei quarterfinals of the ATP 500 in Vienna (fast indoor): victory in two sets for the blue, who flies to the semi-final where he will challenge the Russian Rublev (n.5 ATP). Relive it direct of the day…

23:44

Sinner-Rublev in the semifinals: the precedents between the two

The Russian Rublev (n.5 ATP) will be Sinner’s (n.4 ATP) opponent in the semi-finals of the ATP 500 in Vienna. The South Tyrolean is ahead 3-2 in previous matches against the Russian tennis player. Sinner beat his rival in Barcelona 2021 (6-2, 7-6), in Monte Carlo 2022 (5-7, 6-1, 6-3) and in Miami 2023 (6-2, 6-4). The two defeats instead came due to retirement: in Vienna 2020 after 3 games (2-1) and at Roland Garros 2022 (1-6, 6-4, 2-0).

23:36

Sinner too strong, Tiafoe’s gesture of anger

Sinner plays an almost perfect match in the Vienna quarterfinals and overwhelms Tiafoe, who made a gesture of frustration in the second set which makes the frost fall on the stands… (ALL DETAILS)

23:20

Record sinner: equaled by Barazzutti

It’s a Record sinner in 2023: the victory against Tiafoe in the quarterfinals in Vienna is the 54th of the season for Jannik: before him, the only Italian tennis player to do it was Corrado Barazzutti in 1978. An Italian legend that the South Tyrolean will try to overcome already in the semifinal of the Austrian ATP 500 against Rublev.

23:09

Sinner-Tiafoe 6-4 (2-0): Jannik is in the semi-finals!

Another service held to zero by Sinner thus ending the challenge against the American Tiafoe (6-3, 6-4): the blue player thus flies to the semi-final where he will face the Russian Rublev (victorious in three sets over the German Zverev).

23:05

Sinner-Tiafoe 5-4 (1-0): the American cancels a match point

Tiafoe cancels a match point at Sinner and holds serve, thus remaining in the game: the South Tyrolean is now ahead 5-4 in the second set and at the change of court swill serve for the match.

23:01

Sinner-Tiafoe 5-3 (1-0): Jannik col brivido

Sinner defends the lead break and holds serve, taking a 5-3 lead after canceling a break point: closed the game with an ace after a ‘warning’ for Tiafoe, who had thrown the racket after a lost point.

22:54

Sinner-Tiafoe 4-3 (1-0): break for the blue!

Sinner breaks Tiafoe’s serve in the seventh game of the second set: down 15-40, the American saves the first break point but not the second with the blue who flies to 4-3 after having already won the first partial.

22:50

Sinner-Tiafoe 3-3 (1-0): Jannik is here!

Another excellent innings for Jannik Sinner: the blue wins the sixth game by holding serve at zero and hangs up Tiafoe on the 3-3 in the second set.

22:46

Sinner-Tiafoe 2-3 (1-0): there is no break

Tiafoe brings home the serve closing with a point in serve and volley: 3-2 the result for the American in the second set, who however gave up the first to Sinner.

22:43

Sinner-Tiafoe 2-2 (1-0): new draw

Sinner holds the service without worries and Tiafoe hangs up: 2-2 the result in the second set.

22:39

Sinner-Tiafoe 1-2 (1-0): the American takes the lead again

Go back Tiafoe, who with a bit of effort holds serve to the advantage and takes the lead at 2-1 in the second set against Sinner (who won the first).

22:32

Sinner-Tiafoe 1-1 (1-0): response from the blue

Sinner continues to serve great: He holds serve at zero and hooks Tiafoe at 1-1 in the second set.

22:29

Sinner-Tiafoe 0-1 (1-0): Jannik chases in the second set

Tiafoe starts well in the second set: the American serves well and takes the lead 1-0 against Sinnervictorious in the first set.

22:25

Sinner-Tiafoe 6-3: the first set belongs to Jannik!

Sinner holds serve at zero and wins the first set against Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the ATP in Vienna. Jannik capitalizes best on the break in the second game (in the seventh he canceled two break points).

22:22

Sinner-Tiafoe 5-3: the American doesn’t give up

Tiafoe doesn’t give up and holds serve: Big point at 40-30 to stay in the game. Sinner is now ahead 5-3 and will serve for the set.

22:18

Sinner-Tiafoe 5-2: Jannik cancels due palle break!

For the first time in this first set Jannik struggles to hold serve but takes it home: with an ace and a first winner cancels two break points and wins the game with advantages, thus taking it to 5-2 against Tiafoe in the first set.

22:12

Sinner-Tiafoe 4-2: the American responds

Tiafoe fights and holds serveclosing the sixth game with an ace and staying in the game in this first set: Sinner now ahead 4-2 and ready to serve.

22:08

Sinner-Tiafoe 4-1: the blue doesn’t slow down

Don’t slow down the pace Jannik Sinner, who continues to serve well and holds serve without too much difficulty, thus taking the lead to 4-1 in the first set against Tiafoe.

22:05

Sinner-Tiafoe 3-1: first game for the American

First game for Tiafoewho holds the serve with a little suffering closing with an ace at 40-30: Sinner now ahead 3-1 in the first set.

22:00

Sinner-Tiafoe 3-0: Jannik in fugue

Sinner serve bene e extends to 3-0: Jannik is already on the run in the quarterfinal against Tiafoe in Vienna!

21:57

Sinner-Tiafoe 2-0: a break immediately for the blue

Immediately a break for Sinner, who flies to 2-0 in the first set: decisive at 30-40 double fault by Tiafoewhich he is already forced to chase.

21:52

Sinner-Tiafoe 1-0: Jannik parte forte!

Strong part Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final in Vienna against Frances Tiafoe: the blue serves well and defends his turn at bat without worryimmediately taking the lead in the first set (1-0).

21:49

Sinner-Tiafoe, the challenge begins: Jannik serves first

Started there challenge between Jannik Sinner and French Tiafoelast quarter-final of theATP 500 in Vienna: the first to serve is the blue.

21:47

Sinner and Tiafoe on the pitch for the warm-up

Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe are warming up sul veloce indoor della ‘Wiener Stadthalle’ before competing in the last quarter-final of the ATP 500 in Vienna.

21:35

Rublev beats Zverev, Sinner now on the pitch!

It’s Russian Rublev the third semi-finalist of the Vienna ATP after his compatriot Medvedev and the Greek Tsitsipas (who will compete with each other). Rublev beat the German Verev in three sets (6-1, 6-7, 6-3) and in the next round will face the winner of the challenge between the Italian Sinner and the American Tiafoeon the field soon.

21:23

Atp Vienna, soon it will be Sinner’s turn

Soon it will be Sinner’s turn at the ATP in Vienna, where the Italian will challenge the American Tiafoe in the quarter-finals immediately after the end of the match between Zverev and Rublev who are in the third set. Jannik and his opponent are waiting to enter the field.

21:09

ATP Vienna: the winners of the latest editions

Three of the tennis players who reached the quarter-finals this year won the last editions of the ATP 500 in Vienna: in 2020 Rublev won (beating Sonego in the final), the following year it was the German Zverev’s turn (overcoming Tiafoe who reached the final by eliminating Sinner) while last year it was the turn of the other Russian Medvedev (final won in three sets against Shapovalov).

20:55

Zverev-Rublev: Sinner ‘roots’ for the German

Sinner ‘interested spectator’ of the quarter-final between Zverev and Rublev in Vienna: the Italian (n.4 ATP) ‘roots’ for the German because the Russian (n.5 ATP) could surpass him in the ranking should he win the tournament. Whoever passes between Zverev and Rublev will face each other in the semifinals the winner of the challenge between the South Tyrolean himself and Tiafoe.

20:42

Zverev-Rublev: we go to the third set

The quarter-final between Zverev and Rublev goes to the third set: after clearly losing the first set (1-6), the German returned to the match and won the second set in a tie-break (7-6). So there will be still to wait for the match between Sinner and Tiafoewho will play after this match (with the winners meeting in the semi-finals).

20:28

Atp Vienna, the journey of Sinner and Tiafoe

Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the ATP in Vienna defeating the American Shelton in two sets in the first round and then Sonego, again in two sets, in the Italian derby in the round of 16. Tiafoe on the other hand has first took advantage of the British Evans’ retirement due to injury (who was ahead 4-1 in the first set) and then beat the Frenchman in three sets Monfils, held back by physical problems during the match.

20:15

Berrettini, social announcement: “Season over”

Waiting for the match between Sinner and Tiafoe in Vienna Berrettini announced on social media that his season is over… (LEARN MORE)

20:00

Sinner-Tiafoe: the blue favorite but can lose a set

Sinner seeks victory at the expense of the American Tiafoe to reach the semifinals of the ATP in Vienna: according to the bookies blue is favoured… (READ EVERYTHING)

19:48

Zverev-Rublev: first set to the Russian

In the quarter final between the German Zverev and Rublev the first set went to the Russian (1-6): whoever passes the round will find themselves in the semi-final the winner of the challenge between Sinner and Tiafoe.

19:37

The Tiafoe show that infuriated Sinner

Just in Vienna two years ago Sinner was defeated in the semi-final when he seemed to have the match in hand, but Tiafoe also won thanks to an unsportsmanlike attitude which infuriated Jannik… (ALL DETAILS)

19:24

Sinner-Tiafoe: the precedents

Advantage for Sinner in the precedents with Tiafoe, beaten twice in the three matches played against the South Tyrolean. In 2019 two victories for Jannik: to the quarterfinals in Antwerp (6-4, 3-6, 6-3) and in the groups of Next Gen ATP Finals (3-4, 4-2, 4-2, 4-2). The only knockout for the blue was in Viennawhere today’s challenge will take place and where in 2021 Tiafoe cameback to win in the semifinals (3-6, 7-5, 6-2).

19:11

ATP Vienna, Medvedev-Tsitsipas is the first semi-final

Will be between the Russian Medvedev and the Greek Tsitsipas the first semi-final at the ATP 500 in Vienna. The Russian (no. 3 ATP) beat in three sets (6-3, 3-6, 6-3) compatriot Khachanov (n.16 ATP), while the Greek (n.7 ATP) won after two hard-fought sets (7-6, 7-5) against the Croatian Gojo (n.77 Atp).

19:00

Sinner-Tiafoe, where to see it on TV and streaming

The challenge between Sinner and Tiafoe, valid for the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 in Viennawill be broadcast in live TV and streaming: here’s where… (LEARN MORE)

