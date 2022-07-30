Home World Guatemala, armed attack against President Alejandro Giammattei: unharmed
World

Guatemala, armed attack against President Alejandro Giammattei: unharmed

by admin
Guatemala, armed attack against President Alejandro Giammattei: unharmed

GUATEMALA. Unknown people opened fire yesterday against a motorcade that accompanied the president of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei on a visit to the department of Huehuetenango, who “was unharmed”. The radio announced it United Stations. The information, the broadcaster adds, “has been confirmed by government and armed forces sources to international press agencies”.
According to a first version released to the media, the armed commando aboard a car opened fire while the presidential procession was crossing the village of Jacaltenango, not far from the border with Mexico, on its way to the community of La Laguna.
A spokesman for the Guatemalan army indicated that “the accident occurred at a checkpoint not very close to the presidential vehicle, but in the direction of it”. Via Twitter, the Guatemalan military added that “one of the bombers, probably of Mexican nationality, was injured in the shooting and is now hospitalized”.

See also  Israeli air raid against Hamas positions in Gaza

You may also like

Pope receives Canadian Jesuits in Quebec – Vatican...

Ukraine-Russia, news on the war today 31 July

Lessons on the use of rocket launchers even...

US President Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again...

Kherson, the Ukrainian counter-offensive: “100 Russian soldiers killed”

Usa, President Biden again positive for Covid: “I...

White House, Biden again positive at Covid-19: “He’s...

Pope’s in-flight press conference: Genocide against indigenous people...

Pelosi’s anti-China past: 1991 private visit to Tiananmen...

US $ 2 lottery ticket wins 1.28 billion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy