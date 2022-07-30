On July 30, Liangjiang New District held a focus on the start and completion of key projects in 2022. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua attended the event and announced the start and completion of the project.

Li Liangbin, chairman of Ganfeng Lithium, and Zhang Hongxing, city leader, attended the event.

At the event site, Hu Henghua listened to reports on the start and completion of key projects and communicated with relevant project leaders. He emphasized that promoting the construction of major projects is an important measure to expand effective investment and an important support for stabilizing the economic market. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, conscientiously implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, continue to invest in major projects, and better leverage investment in The key role of stabilizing growth and keeping the economy operating within a reasonable range. It is necessary to speed up the promotion of major projects, focus on the “three lists” of projects under construction, construction, and preliminary projects, and quickly get through the blockages of project construction, deepen and solidify the preliminary work of the project, and form more investment in kind. It is necessary to do a good job in project reserves, carefully plan a batch of major projects that lay a foundation, benefit the long-term, and increase stamina, increase investment in the industrial chain, and cultivate new growth points. It is necessary to strengthen overall planning, ensure element protection, make good use of special bonds and policy development financial tools, actively coordinate and solve problems in project construction, and promote high-quality development with high-level project construction.

It is understood that 76 key projects have been started and completed this time, with a total investment of 76.8 billion yuan. Among them, 39 projects were started with an investment of 41.3 billion yuan, including the Ganfeng New Lithium Battery Technology Industrial Park and the Advanced Battery Research Institute; 37 projects were completed with an investment of 35.5 billion yuan, including the orchard hub port project. The completion of these projects will further enhance the development level and comprehensive competitiveness of Liangjiang New District, and provide important support for Liangjiang New District to accelerate the construction of a high-quality development leading area and a high-quality life demonstration area.

Relevant municipal departments, Liangjiang New District, and responsible persons of relevant enterprises participated.