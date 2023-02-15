As the pioneer of light off-road SUVs, the Haval Dog category inherits the family genes of 3/4 scale cars, and it also satisfies the possibility of more life scenarios for users in addition to urban life. From big dog to cool dog (configuration|inquiry), Haval brand is gradually becoming the leader of light off-road culture.

So what exactly is light off-road? Light cross-country is not a hard-core mountain crossing or Gobi crossing, but a comfortable long-distance self-driving with your family, and a comfortable trip that easily traverses country roads, rugged mountain roads, river valleys and streams. Light off-road can be said to represent a brand new way of life, and it is also the life attitude of young users today.

In today’s era of electrification, the third model of the Haval Dog category, the Haval II Big Dog, has also come to us. Of course, light off-road is still its gene. Unlike the previous two models, the Haval II Big Dog has once again opened up New blue ocean of new energy light off-road. For users, there is also a richer product experience.

First of all, from the appearance point of view, the second-generation Haval Big Dog adheres to the family design style of the dog category. The iconic round light on the front of the car is full of retro off-road elements. The interior of the headlight is composed of 92 LED light sources, and the outer shell adopts thick-wall technology. Added light scattering effect.

The new car is equipped with an automatic headlight function, which will reduce the interference of glare to other drivers while ensuring road lighting. The HAVAL brand logo with a fresher color seems to be telling its new energy identity.

Coming to the side of the car, the square shape combined with the vigorous body lines brings a good sense of strength. At the same time, the wheel eyebrows are not only thick, but also designed with rivets, adding a stylish and wild atmosphere.

In terms of overall shape, the new car is actually similar to the Big Dog, but the second-generation Haval Big Dog has a larger body size, with a length, width and height of 4705*1908*1780mm and a wheelbase of 2810mm. The new car adopts the design of long axle and short overhang, and the axle length ratio of 0.597 is in a leading position among cars of the same class.

While the interior design of the car is closer to the family genes, it adds a lot of sense of technology, after all, it is already a new energy product. The large-sized touch control panel integrates a number of functions, including vehicle control information (driving, parking, intelligent driving, in-vehicle and out-of-vehicle control, etc.), navigation, panoramic images, audio-visual entertainment, etc.

The pre-installed applications are also abundant, and we can see commonly used software such as Kuwo Music, Himalaya, and Tencent Video. The new car is also equipped with a 9-inch W-HUD head-up display, which displays rich information, such as speed limit signs/current speed/navigation information/ACC following distance and so on.

In addition, the remote control parking function is also a boon for young users, who will never be afraid of narrow parking spaces. We can connect and control the vehicle through the Bluetooth of the mobile phone, and the APP can move a finger to perform one-key control of parking in and out. Automatic parking supports multiple parking scenarios such as vertical, parallel, and oblique parking.

In terms of voice interaction, Haval’s second-generation Big Dog’s intelligent voice wakes up very quickly. The wake-up word is “Hello, Xiaoha”, and it can issue multiple commands in one sentence. This is also the result of the application of the latest generation of coffee smart cockpit system. Moreover, it can be said that the screen of the car is visible, and the menu options displayed on the screen of the car can be controlled by voice.

In terms of space, after the taller 180+, relatively burly experiencers adjust the driving posture in the front row, there is still ample vertical space in the rear row. Moreover, the seats of the new car are designed with an ergonomic model that is superior to the average height of Chinese people, designed with SAE95% ergonomic standards, 17+cm higher than the average height of Chinese males, and equipped with sofa-level rear row adjustments. The rear backrest supports two-speed adjustment of 27° and 31°.

The second-generation Haval Big Dog is equipped with the largest number of 35 storage spaces in its class, including storage spaces for mobile phones, umbrellas, handbags, and documents. The four-door cup holder is in the form of straps, and the water cup slot uses a hump 1L double-layer stainless steel water cup as an engineering reference. When the body shakes, the straps will firmly fix the kettle.

The new car is still equipped with a 1.5T+2-speed DHT power system, with a total power of 240kW and a total torque of 530N m. DHT is the hybrid technology that Great Wall Motor is proud of. The first is that the power is strong enough. Under the condition of sufficient power, the acceleration ability of the new car is not inferior to the 2.0T household products on the market. At the same time, the feed fuel consumption is low. Official data shows that the NEDC feed fuel consumption is 5.52L/100km.

The new car NEDC has a pure electric battery life of 105km. Our test drive is located in Hainan, where the climate is pleasant and the battery is fully charged. We can see that the battery life of the second-generation Haval Big Dog is still good. After trying various driving styles, it can also reach 90. More than one kilometer of pure electric mileage. Of course, if it is winter in the north, this cash rate is expected to drop.

In the case of full fuel and full charge, the official said that the battery life of the new car will exceed 1000km+. In terms of charging, the second-generation Haval Big Dog has a fast charging power of 33kW, which can achieve a 30%-80% increase in power in 22 minutes. The energy of the new car’s battery pack is 19.27kWh, and the pure electric battery life of about 100 kilometers is enough for most users’ urban commuting.

In terms of intelligent assisted driving, the new car is equipped with 12 ultrasonic radars, 2 millimeter-wave radars and 5 high-definition cameras. It is equipped with L2 level assisted driving, and the ACC cruise is enough to meet the needs of daily long-distance travel. The second-generation Haval Big Dog also has an approach angle of 24°, a departure angle of 30°, and a longitudinal pass angle of 19°, with a minimum ground clearance of 200mm.

Let’s talk about the driving experience again. The power modes of the new car include forced pure electric, pure electric priority and intelligent hybrid mode. In the intelligent hybrid mode, more stop-and-go in the city will be done by electricity.

When we need to speed up and overtake another vehicle, if we step on the accelerator pedal deeply, the total system torque of 530N·m will explode instantly, bringing a good speed-up experience. After releasing the accelerator, it will return to the “tram” state in time, and there will be no setbacks in the connection of power.

In terms of steering, the steering wheel power assist can be adjusted according to the driver’s preferences, including different strengths such as lightness, comfort and sports. During the test drive, we have always adjusted the steering to the comfort mode, the steering is light, and the directivity performance is also very good. The chassis adjustment of the new car is a tough style, but it is full of toughness, there is no extra jump when passing the speed bump quickly, and the road bumps are handled in place.

As the third new member of the dog family, Haval’s second-generation big dog has enriched the connotation of 3/4 scale cars by virtue of its light off-road attributes and new energy advantages, and at the same time opened up a new blue ocean of new energy light off-road. For users, the richer product experience also brings more possibilities to life. It can be powered by electricity or fuel, can be used in cities and suburbs, coupled with rich technological equipment and outdoor attributes, the second generation of Haval Big Dog is a good user. car selection.